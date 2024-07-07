Assam floods: 24 lakh people affected in 29 districts, Brahmaputra overflows

Guwahati, Jul 7 (PTI) The flood situation in Assam remained grim on Sunday with close to 24 lakh people reeling under waters, official sources said.

Several major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, were flowing over the danger level across the state.

The toll in this year's flood, landslide and storm is at 70, the sources added.

Twenty-nine districts were affected by flood, with Dhubri being the worst hit where more than 7.95 lakh people were reeling under waters.

Among other severely affected districts are Cachar and Darrang, with over 1.50 lakh people hit in each of the districts.

More than 53,000 people are taking shelter in 577 relief camps.

Major rivers including the Brahmaputra were flowing over the danger level at multiple locations across the state from Jorhat to Dhubri.

Other rivers like Burhidehing, Dikhou, Disang, Dhansiri, Jia Bharali, Kopili, Barak and Sankosh have also breached the red mark in different places.

Animals, including poultry, have also been affected in the deluge, with vast tracts of cropland also under water.

Damage to infrastructure, including roads and bridges, have also been reported from different parts of the state, the sources said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)