Assam: BJP ally UPPL member sleeps on Rs 500 notes; photo goes viral

A photograph of Benjamin Basumatary, a prominent member of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR)'s United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), sleeping on a pile of ₹500 currency notes, has gone viral and created a political storm. Notably, the UPPL is an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam.



The UPPL, which recently faced a setback when some of its leaders defected to the Bodo People’s Front, has not yet responded to the controversy over the picture. It is not yet clear how the picture was leaked on social media.

With the Lok Sabha elections around the corner and with a model code of conduct in place, the photograph of Basumatary covered in money is causing a lot of embarrassment for the party.

This is especially because the UPPL party had publicly pledged to refrain from corruption and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been repeatedly promising to provide a corruption- free government. The photograph is eliciting a lot of responses on social media.