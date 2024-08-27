Assam: Bangladeshi student sent back over 'love' emoji on 'anti-India' post

Silchar, Aug 27 (PTI) A Bangladeshi student studying at the National Institute of Technology, Silchar in Assam was sent back to her country after she reacted with a 'love' emoji to an anti-India post on social media, police said on Tuesday.

Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta claimed that it was "not deportation" but was just sent back in consultation with Bangladesh authorities.

The SP said that Maisha Mahajabin, a student of fourth semester at Electronic and Communication department of NIT Silchar, was sent back to Bangladesh on Monday through the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Sutarkandi in Karimganj district.

"This is not a case of deportation... She reacted with a love symbol in one anti-India post on Facebook by her senior and NIT Silchar alumnus Sahadat Hussain Alfi, who left India around six months back after completing his course. He now lives in Bangladesh," Mahatta told PTI.

The SP claimed that many people expressed their anger to see such a post, where she reacted with a 'love' emoji.

Mahatta also stated that Mahajabin requested the NIT Silchar authorities to allow her to go to her country.

Asked if she will return to complete her course, the SP said: "She has not finished her course yet. Whether she will be back again to complete her study, nothing can be said about it now." A total of 70 Bangladeshi students are presently studying at NIT Silchar as per the understanding of Indian and Bangladeshi governments.

Mahatta said that out of them, there are around 40 Hindu students from Bangladesh at NIT Silchar.

"I have personally met the students and requested them not to do any wrong work or indulge in any anti-India activities," he added.

Meanwhile, Hindu Rakkhi Dal Spokesperson Suvasish Choudhury told PTI that they noticed the anti-Indian post of the former student and informed the police to take necessary steps.

"We forwarded some anti-Indian posts, which originated from University of Rajshahi in Bangladesh. She (Mahajabin) supported one such post with a love symbol," he added. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)