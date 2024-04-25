Arunachal: Torrential rains damage critical highway cutting off district bordering China

A massive landslide caused by torrential rains has washed away a major portion of a highway in Arunachal Pradesh snapping road links with a district bordering China, officials said on Thursday (April 24).

The Dibang Valley district was hit by major landslides between Hunli and Anini on National Highway 313 on Wednesday after incessant rains during recent days.

Highway damaged

Videos showed a stretch of the road missing, making it impossible for vehicles to cross to the other side and posing difficulties both for locals and security forces who see the highway as a lifeline in the difficult terrain.

The vital highway connects Roing in lower Dibang Valley with Anini, the district headquarters, media reports said.