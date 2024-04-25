Arunachal: Torrential rains damage critical highway cutting off district bordering China
Locals and security forces both see the highway road as a lifeline in the difficult terrain and "connects Dibang Valley to the rest of the country"
A massive landslide caused by torrential rains has washed away a major portion of a highway in Arunachal Pradesh snapping road links with a district bordering China, officials said on Thursday (April 24).
The Dibang Valley district was hit by major landslides between Hunli and Anini on National Highway 313 on Wednesday after incessant rains during recent days.
Highway damaged
Videos showed a stretch of the road missing, making it impossible for vehicles to cross to the other side and posing difficulties both for locals and security forces who see the highway as a lifeline in the difficult terrain.
The vital highway connects Roing in lower Dibang Valley with Anini, the district headquarters, media reports said.
Repair work
Officials said workers and machinery had been deployed to repair the damaged highway on a war footing.
But it will take some days to restore traffic movement, Anini’s additional deputy commissioner Dhurbajyoti Borah said.
The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corp Ltd was engaged in the repair work.
Link to India
Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu said orders had been given to restore the connectivity at the earliest “as this road connects Dibang Valley to the rest of the country".
The repairs could take at least three days, one official said.The authorities have urged people to stay away from the landslide zones and water bodies. People have also been told not to travel at night.