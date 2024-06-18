Arunachal Pradesh: Incessant rains trigger landslides, floods; life thrown out of gear

Itanagar, Jun 18 (PTI) Incessant rains over the last few days triggered landslides in various parts of Arunachal Pradesh, throwing life out of gear, officials said on Tuesday.

A portion of the NH-415 along with a culvert was washed away at the Karsingsa sinking zone in the morning, snapping connectivity between Nirjuli and Banderdewa, they said.

Vehicular traffic movement between Nirjuli and Banderdewa was diverted via Gumto Road, they added.

With IMD forecasting heavy rains in the state capital over the next few days, the district administration urged people living in vulnerable areas to shift to safer locations or designated relief camps.

Waterlogging was reported from the Doimuk-Potin Road and several stretches of the Itanagar-Yupia Road.

Landslides were also reported from various locations of the state capital but so far, there has been no loss of human lives, officials said.

Several other districts also witnessed landslides and flood-like situations with many rivers in spate due to the continuous downpour over the last few days. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)