Arunachal becomes second northeast state to launch Aadhaar-linked birth registration

Arunachal Pradesh has become the second Northeast state after Nagaland to launch Aadhaar-linked birth registration, officials said on Friday (September 15).

Linking the two documents will help in birth registration-based Aadhaar enrolment for children up to the age of five, they said.

The initiative was launched on Thursday (September 14) by Women and Child Development Secretary Mimum Tayeng in the presence of UIDAI Director Abhishek Kaushik. Tayeng said it would play a vital role in enrolling newborn babies and would assist in the proper recording of beneficiary details on ‘Poshan tracker’, the mobile app used by Anganwadi workers.

Tayeng directed officials to ensure the successful implementation of the initiative so that no child is deprived of the benefits of any social welfare schemes.

On successful enrolment, a child would be provided with a blue-coloured ‘Baal Aadhaar’, which would be visibly distinguishable from other Aadhaar cards, Kaushik said.

The Directorate of Economics and Statistics, the registrar for birth and death in the state, is the nodal department for Aadhaar-related activities.

(With inputs from agencies)

