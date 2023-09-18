Army soldier kidnapped from Manipur home, found dead with bullet wound

An Indian Army soldier, on leave from duty, was allegedly abducted from his home by unidentified armed men and shot dead in Manipur’s Imphal East district. His body was found on Sunday (September 17), officials said.

The soldier was identified as Sepoy Serto Thangthang Kom of the Army’s Defence Security Corps (DSC) platoon posted at Leimakhong in Kangpokpi district. His body was found at Khuningthek village in Manipur’s Imphal East district, officials said.

10-year-old son only witness

According to officials, unidentified armed men abducted Sepoy Kom from his home at Tarung in Imphal West district around 10 am on Saturday. According to his 10-year-old son, who was the only witness to the crime, three men entered their home while his father and he were working on the porch.

“The armed men placed a pistol on the Sepoy’s head and forced him into a white vehicle before fleeing the spot,” officials said, quoting his son.

“There was no news of Sepoy Kom till early Sunday morning. Around 9.30 am, his body was found at Khuningthek village, east of Mongjam under Sogolmang PS in Imphal East. His identity was confirmed by his brother and brother-in-law, who said the soldier had a single bullet wound on his head,” officials added.

Sepoy Kom is survived by his wife, a daughter, and the son.

5 held with weapons

In another incident, five persons were arrested by Manipur Police for carrying sophisticated weapons while donning camouflage uniforms, an official said.

There have been reports of “extortion, threats, misuse of police uniforms and impersonation by armed miscreants”, and in view of this, police have been making all-out efforts, he said.

“In one such operation, on Saturday, five persons were arrested. They have been produced before the judicial magistrate and remanded into further police custody,” an official statement said.

A large number of people came to protest the arrest and tried to “storm Porompat Police Station (in Imphal East district)”, leading to the firing of tear gas shells by security forces, it said.

A few people, including an RAF personnel, received minor injuries during the commotion, the statement said. “Manipur Police is determined to carry on such raids/operations and make all efforts to bring peace and normalcy in the state,” it added.

(With agency inputs)