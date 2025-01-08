Manipur: Arms, ammunition recovered in Thoubal

Imphal, Jan 8 (PTI) Security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during search operations in Manipur’s Thoubal district, police said on Wednesday.

The seized items include a pistol, mortar, hand grenade and live rounds of ammunition, they said.

The recovery was made during search operations at Irong Tangkhul village near Hangoilok in the district on Tuesday, a police officer said.

Meanwhile, the Manipur Police arrested an active member of the proscribed outfit PREPAK (Pro) from Bishnupur district, he said.

The 26-year-old was apprehended from Sunusiphai area on Tuesday, the officer added. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)