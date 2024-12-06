Amid unrest, INDIA bloc urges Modi to visit Manipur before 2024 ends

Leaders of the INDIA bloc from Manipur have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to visit the violence-hit state before the year ends.

"The people of Manipur are longing to meet you on the soil of Manipur," they said.

The letter, signed by representatives from the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee and 10 political parties from the state, emphasised the urgent need for Modi's presence to restore peace and confidence among the people.

Highlighting the state's turmoil since May 3, 2023, the leaders expressed disappointment over the lack of a visit by the Prime Minister to address the crisis. They pointed out the "pain and agony" endured by citizens and sought Modi’s intervention to foster reconciliation and stability.

Call for meet

The letter also requested Modi to meet with all political parties from the state, either at his office or official residence in Delhi, if he is unable to make a trip to Manipur before year-end.

“For the sake of humanity, your presence would be of great strength in restoring peace and normalcy in Manipur,” the letter stated.

This appeal comes as Manipur continues to grapple with prolonged unrest and inter-community tensions, underscoring the need for swift action and national attention.

