After fresh wave of violence, Manipur CM calls meet with ruling coalition MLAs

Imphal, Sep 7 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh called an emergency meeting with MLAs from the ruling coalition, which comprises the BJP, Naga People's Front, and National Peoples Party (NPP), on Saturday evening to discuss the prevailing law and order situation in the state, official sources said.

The meeting, scheduled to take place at the Chief Minister's bungalow, is expected to focus on critical decisions concerning the recent attacks on civilians by armed men from elevated hill areas, sources added.

Additionally, the legislators, along with Singh, may also meet the governor, though this is yet to be confirmed.

On Saturday morning, five persons were killed in fresh violence in Jiribam district. While one person was shot dead in his sleep, four others were killed in subsequent exchange of fire between people of two warring communities, police said. PTI

