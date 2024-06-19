5 die in landslide in Assam's Karimganj; flood situation worsens in state

At least five members of a family, including three minors, died on Wednesday (June 19) in a landslide caused by incessant rain in Assam's Karimganj district, police reported.

The incident took place at Gainachora village in Badarpur Police Station area, Karimganj SP Partha Protim Das said.



“Around 12:45 am, information was received about the landslide at a hillock in which a house was completely buried. The Officer-in-Charge of Badarpur Police Station, along with his staff and SDRF personnel, rushed to the spot," he told PTI.

Rescue operation

The team immediately started the rescue operation, Das said.

“After about three hours, five bodies were recovered. There was no survivor,” he added.

The deceased have been identified as Roymun Nessa (55) and her children Sahida Khanam (18), Jahida Khanam (16) and Hamida Khanam (11).

A three-year-old child, Mehdi Hassan, the son of Mahimuddin, also lost his life in the landslide, the SP said.

Flood situation worsens



Assam’s flood situation worsened on Tuesday (June 18) as over 1.61 lakh people were affected in 15 districts while another person died and fresh areas were inundated, according to a government bulletin.

One person died in Hailkandi taking the total death toll to 35 due to floods, rains and storms in the state since May 28.

Over 1.05 lakh people across eight districts were affected by the calamity on Monday.

Karimganj is the worst affected district with 1,52,133 people reeling under flood waters, a bulletin by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said.

A total crop area of 1378.64 hectares has also been washed away while 54,877 animals have been affected. Altogether, 5114 affected people have taken shelter in 43 relief camps.

470 villages under water

At present, 470 villages are under water under 24 revenue circles.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in several districts.

At present, the Kopili river at Kampur is flowing above the danger marks, according to the bulletin.

The flood-affected districts are Biswanath Lakhimpur, Hojai, Bongaigaon, Nalbari, Tamulpur, Udalguri, Darrang, Dhemaji, Hailakandi, Karimganj, Hailakandi, Goalpara, Nagaon, Chirang and Kokrajhar

(With agency inputs)