Manipur: 2 CRPF men killed in militant attack; ‘village volunteer’ found dead

In the early hours of Saturday (April 27), militants launched an attack on a security forces camp in Manipur's Bishnupur district, resulting in the deaths of two CRPF personnel. Additionally, two others sustained injuries during the assault, according to police reports.

The militants attacked an IRBn (India Reserve Battalion) camp at Naranseina in the Moirang police station area, they said.

At approximately 12:45 AM, armed groups affiliated with the Kuki community initiated gunfire from Kuki Village towards Meitei Village, targeting Narayansena Village in the jurisdiction of Moirang police station, Bishnupur District.

Bomb injures CRPF personnel

During the exchange, a bomb launched by the Kuki arms groups inadvertently detonated within the outpost of B/128 Bn CRPF at Narayansena.

This explosion resulted in injuries to four personnel: Inspector/GD Jadav Das, Sub-Inspector/GD N Sarkar, Head Constable/GD Arup Saini, and Constable/GD Aftab Hussain, caused by bomb shrapnel. Regrettably, Sub-Inspector/GD N Sarkar and Head Constable/GD Arup Saini succumbed to their injuries.

"The militants fired indiscriminately from hilltops, targetting the camp. It started around 12.30 am and continued till about 2.15 am. The militants also hurled bombs, one of which exploded in the outpost of CRPF's 128 battalion," a senior police officer said.

"The two injured personnel were admitted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal. They are out of danger," the officer said.



The CRPF personnel were deployed to provide security to the IRBn camp.

A massive search was underway to find the perpetrators of the attack, police said.

Condemning the incident, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said, "Such actions demonstrate cowardice against dedicated security personnel who work tirelessly day and night to uphold peace and stability in the state. Their sacrifice will not go in vain."

33-year-old found dead

Meanwhile, a gunfight broke out between two groups in Manipur, following which a 33-year-old man was found dead, police said on Saturday.

The gunfight happened at Sinam Kom on the border of the Kangpkopi and Imphal East districts on Friday night, they said.

A 'village volunteer' who went missing following the gunfight was found dead on Saturday morning, they added.

He was identified as Laishram Prem, police said.

Security forces were deployed in the area to prevent a flare-up, they said.

