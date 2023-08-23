At least 17 workers were killed on Wednesday (August 23) when an under-construction railway bridge collapsed near Mizoram’s Sairang area, police said. Sairang is around 21 km from Mizoram’s capital Aizawl.

Around 35 to 40 workers were present at the site when the incident occurred around 10 am, the police added. Several others are still feared trapped at the site.

“Seventeen bodies have been recovered from the debris so far... Many others are still missing,” a police officer said. Rescue and relief efforts are underway, he said.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences to the family members of the deceased workers and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the victims.



