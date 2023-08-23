17 killed as railway bridge under construction collapses in Mizoram
Several others were feared trapped at the site, about 21 km from Aizawl; some 35-40 workers were present when the incident occurred
At least 17 workers were killed on Wednesday (August 23) when an under-construction railway bridge collapsed near Mizoram’s Sairang area, police said. Sairang is around 21 km from Mizoram’s capital Aizawl.
Around 35 to 40 workers were present at the site when the incident occurred around 10 am, the police added. Several others are still feared trapped at the site.
“Seventeen bodies have been recovered from the debris so far... Many others are still missing,” a police officer said. Rescue and relief efforts are underway, he said.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences to the family members of the deceased workers and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the victims.
“Pained by the bridge mishap in Mizoram. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being given to those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured,” the Prime Minister’s Office said on X.
Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga tweeted he was deeply saddened over the loss of lives in the incident and expressed gratitude to all those who helped with the rescue operation.
“Under construction railway over bridge at Sairang, near Aizawl collapsed today; at least 17 workers died: Rescue under progress. Deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy. I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Sending gratitude to the people who have come out in large numbers to help with rescue operations,” he posted on X.
Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northeast Frontier Railway, told ANI that a team of railway officers has left for the spot and senior officials of the zone will also visit the site.(With agency inputs)