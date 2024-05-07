X users receive police notice for posting 'hateful' meme on Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, May 7 (PTI) The Kolkata Police warned of legal action against two users of micro-blogging site X for allegedly posting an "offensive, hateful and inflammatory meme" of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

Two X handles - @SoldierSaffron7 and @Shalendervoice - allegedly shared the 'offensive' meme of Mamata Banerjee, he said, The Kolkata Police wrote in the 'reply' box of the posts, "You are directed to disclose your full identity including name and address immediately".

The police have warned that legal action will be taken against them.

"It has been observed that you are using social media for posting offensive, malicious and inciting post. Cyber Police Station Kolkata hereby issues notice against you under section 149 of the CrPC" for posting such a message which can affect the law and order situation, the police said in a notice to the X handlers.

"You are hereby directed to delete the above-mentioned post and also refrain from such acts failing which you will be liable for strict penal action under the relevant provision of law," it added.

Though the post has been removed by @Shalendervoice, @SoldierSaffron7 retained the meme - a video of Banerjee made using artificial intelligence technology.

Condemning the police move, SoldierSaffron7 said in another post, "Those who say there is no democracy under BJP government in India should sometimes visit West Bengal. So much Freedom of Speech in Bengal!" PTI

