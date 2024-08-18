‘Wrong information’: Kolkata cops summon TMC MP after ‘sniffer dog’ claim

After summoning former BJP MP Locket Chatterjee and two doctors for allegedly spreading misinformation about the rape and murder of a young postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, Kolkata Police on Sunday (August 18) summoned TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray for the same alleged offence.

Ray has claimed that sniffer dogs were sent to the crime scene three days after the incident. On Saturday, Ray also raised questions about the investigation conducted by Kolkata Police and had called for a CBI interrogation of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal along with former principal of RG Kar Medical College, Dr Sandip Ghosh. The latter was being grilled for the third day on Sunday.

Ray’s tweet

“CBI must act fairly. Custodial interrogation of Ex Principal and Police Commissioner is a must to know who and why floated suicide story. Why wall of hall demolished, who patronised Roy to be so powerful, Why sniffer dog used after 3 days.100s of such questions. Make them speak (sic),” Ray posted on X.

Kolkata Police on Sunday also issued notices to actor-turned-politician and BJP leader Locket Chatterjee, Dr Kunal Sarkar and Dr Subarno Goswami for allegedly spreading misinformation regarding the horrifying incident.