Who is TMC's Shahjahan Sheikh and what charges is he facing in Sandeshkhali?

In the eye of the storm over his alleged role in the public distribution system scam in West Bengal, TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh came to the spotlight last month when an Enforcement Directorate team conducting a raid at his house was attacked by a mob.

The incident drew flak from the Opposition parties in the state, but the ruling TMC refuted the charges and accused the ED officials of inciting the locals. While the BJP termed the attack as “a direct assault on the federal structure”, Congress demanded the imposition of the President’s Rule in the state.

While Sheikh has been evading arrest, villagers in Sandeshkhali led by local women have held violent protests against alleged harassment and exploitation by the local TMC workers led by him. At large, Sheikh has been charged with a host of offences ranging from money laundering to harassment.

About Shahjahan Sheikh

Once a small-time worker in the fisheries of the Sandeshkhali block in North 24 Parganas near the Bangladesh border, 42-year-old Shahjahan Sheikh witnessed a meteoric rise after stepping into the world of politics almost two decades back.

Popularly known as “Bhai”, he entered politics as a union leader in brick kilns in 2004. He later joined the local CPI(M) unit, maintaining his presence despite the changing political landscape in West Bengal. He caught the attention of TMC leadership with his fiery speeches and organisational skills in 2012.

He soon joined the TMC under the patronage of TMC national general secretary Mukul Roy and North 24 Parganas TMC district president Jyotipriyo Mullick. He quickly worked his way up in the power ladder and became a close aide of Mullick. His proximity to those in power saw him becoming the uncrowned king of the state's fisheries belt. His rise in the corridors of power raised many an eyebrow.

Sheikh gained prominence as the deputy head of the Sarberia Agarhati gram panchayat in 2018. He was currently serving as the president of the Sandeshkhali TMC unit but his political stock peaked when he secured a Zila Parishad seat last year.

Sheikh, known as 'Matsa Karmadhakshya' (in-charge of fisheries) for North 24 Parganas, oversees the district’s fishery development, reflecting his influential standing in both political and economic spheres.

Considerable clout

In addition to his political roles, Sheikh is a go-to figure for conflict resolution in the area, mediating family disputes and land disagreements.

His younger brothers are active TMC workers managing his business, including land dealings.

According to leaders from the local TMC and opposition, Sheikh commands both respect and fear in the region. “To some, he is a messiah; to his detractors, he is a terror. He carries a Robin Hood image in the area," a local TMC leader told news agency PTI.

Despite involvement in criminal cases, he has played a key role in curbing child trafficking, earning recognition for his efforts in making Sarberia Agarhati gram panchayat a 'Child-Friendly Gram Panchayat' in 2019, according to a PTI report.

In the aftermath of the violent clashes between BJP and TMC workers in Sandeshkhali post-Lok Sabha polls in June 2019, resulting in deaths on both sides, Sheikh found himself implicated in a murder FIR filed in connection with the incident.