West Bengal will reply to bombs and bullets with votes: Amit Shah

Birbhum, Apr 13 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the people of West Bengal will reply to bombs and bullets with votes, and pledged the BJP would "hang the syndicate and cut money promoters upside down to make them straight" once the voters "bid adieu to the TMC government".

Addressing back-to-back poll rallies in Mayureshwar and Khayrasole areas of Birbhum district, he said the writing on the wall is that the BJP will form a government in Bengal as the people of the state have decided to bid "Ta Ta Bye Bye" to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

"Let the people bid adieu to the Mamata government. The BJP will then take up the task of hanging the syndicate and cut-money promoters upside down to make them straight," Shah said.

Alleging that TMC-sheltered criminals have tortured BJP workers in Bengal for a long time, the home minister said that after May 5, a day after counting of votes, saffron party workers will drag their torturers out of the netherworld and bring them to justice.

"I advise TMC goons to stay in their homes on April 23 (the first phase of polling), else we will pick them up one by one on May 4 and throw them in jail." Birbhum will go to the polls in the first phase on April 23. The second phase of polling is on April 29, and the counting of votes will be held on May 4.

Accusing the chief minister of trying to "terrorise" the state's majority community, Shah said that this assembly election is to drive out infiltrators from Bengal and also from the rest of the country.

"Didi, we have been living here for centuries. Who are you to intimidate us?" Shah asked, alleging that riots took place in Murshidabad, attacks were perpetrated on Ram Navami processions, and Saraswati Puja was not allowed at some places under Mamata Banerjee's rule.

"Can Mamata Banerjee or her nephew (Abhishek Banerjee) throw infiltrators out? They do not even allot land for border fencing." The BJP will finish the task of land allotment for fencing of our borders with Bangladesh within 45 days of assuming power in West Bengal, Shah said. "And not just from Bengal, we will pick infiltrators one by one from the whole country and throw them out." Shah reiterated his party's resolve to implement a Uniform Civil Code in the state. "Once enforced, the UCC will put an end to the practice of certain members getting married four times," the home minister said.

He lashed out at the TMC for allegedly indulging in multiple scams and claimed the party embezzled public money to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore.

"They were responsible for the cash-for-query scam in Parliament, for taking away the jobs of 26,000 school teachers, for SSC and civic body recruitment irregularities, cattle smuggling, ration distribution scam, as well as stealing MNREGA and PM Awas money. We will make the scamsters return every penny to the people after we come to power," the former BJP chief said.

Shah took on the chief minister for her alleged comments on women in public spaces post sundown.

"Shame on Mamata Banerjee for saying that women should stay at home after 7 pm. We will ensure an environment where young girls can ride their scooties at 1 am," Shah said.

He promised that there would be no repeat of Sandeshkhali, R G Kar, South Calcutta Law College and Durgapur Law College-like incidents under BJP rule in the state.

Referring to the BJP's poll manifesto, the home minister pledged the enforcement of the 7th pay commission recommendations for government employees within 45 days, Rs 3000 per month to women and unemployed youth, Rs 21,000 to pregnant women, and Rs 2,000 to specially-abled people.

"There will be 33 per cent women's reservation in government jobs, free rides for women in state buses and Rs 5 lakh free health insurance cover under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. We will also increase the annual grant to farmers from its current Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000," he said.

"Mamata Banerjee's only aim is to elevate her nephew to the chair of the chief minister. Modiji, on the other hand, aims to empower the youth of Bengal," he said.

Shah said that once a 'double-engine' government is formed, Central funds would reach the people of the state and several welfare schemes would be implemented for the women, youths and the poor. PTI

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