Three arrested for assault, rape threat to woman doctor in Bengal

Three people, including a home guard, have been arrested in West Bengal's Uluberia for allegedly assaulting and threatening a woman doctor with rape.

The incident comes days after a woman student of a private medical college in the state’s Durgapur was allegedly raped near the college. It has been a year since the state was outraged by the brutal gangrape and murder of a woman doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The incident took place on Monday (October 22), at the Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal's Howrah district, police said on Tuesday (October 23).

Assaulted over the patient’s check-up

Police said that the incident took place after the woman doctor was unable to perform a full physical examination of a pregnant woman due to the patient’s medical condition.

"The incident took place after a pregnant woman from Kharia Maynapur was admitted to the hospital on Monday afternoon. During a routine check-up in the evening, the junior doctor was unable to perform a full physical examination due to the patient's medical complications," a senior police officer said.

He also said that preliminary investigation revealed that following the check-up, the patient's home guard relative and two others questioned the doctor about the patient's condition.

Slapped, arm twisted, abused

"An argument ensued, during which the doctor was allegedly slapped, her arm twisted, and subjected to verbal abuse. The accused also allegedly issued threats of rape and warned her of consequences if she left the hospital premises. We have arrested the two and are probing the matter," added the officer.

Seeing that the situation had escalated beyond control, the ward master informed the police outpost located within the hospital premises, and officials rushed to the spot.

Police said that the assaulted doctor was then taken to Uluberia police station, where she filed a formal written complaint. Acting on the complaint, the police detained the accused traffic home guard along with another individual.

The arrested have been identified as Sheikh Samrat, Sheikh Babulal, the home guard, and Sheikh Hasibul.

Out of three, Sheikh Samrat was arrested late on Wednesday from his Uluberia residence after being identified through CCTV footage, reported the Indian Express.

State BJP chief slams TMC

The incident started a war of words between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Opposition BJP in the state.

Lashing out at the Mamata Banerjee government over the incident, state BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya alleged that the ruling party has given a free hand to Home Guards and civic volunteers, affiliated to it.

"Trinamool has created a troubled society where perverted Home Guards and civic volunteers are part of the party. They believe it is their government. They do not care about the police or administration. There is no CCTV surveillance. It is an unfortunate incident," said Bhattacharya as quoted by NDTV.

‘Bengal ‘unsafe’ for women’: Union Minister

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar alleged that the state has become “unsafe” for women.

"After the bone-chilling R.G. Kar Medical College rape and murder incident, the Chief Minister's loud claims stand completely exposed. The latest proof - the shocking incident at Uluberia Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay Government Medical College in Howrah. A woman doctor was harassed and threatened with rape inside the hospital by a Home Guard! The doctor also alleged that there were no security personnel present at the time. The victim is now traumatised and living in fear," stated Majumdar in a post on X.

Condemning the incident, Trinamool Congress spokesperson said that “ all the accused have been arrested. But why was (BJP leader) Suvendu Adhikari silent when one of his party workers was arrested in a rape case in Nandigram,” reported NDTV.

(With agency inputs)