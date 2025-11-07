West Bengal 'SIR deaths' spark political storm: TMC, BJP trade charges

Suicides allegedly triggered by fear surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls have become a major political flashpoint in West Bengal, with the death toll reaching nine in just eight days.

The latest suicide allegedly linked to the SIR was reported in South 24 Parganas district’s Bhangar on Wednesday. Safikul Gazi, an elderly man, reportedly hanged himself with a towel at his in-laws’ home. His family said he had been living in fear due to a lack of identity documents.

Anxiety over SIR deepens

Gazi, originally from Ghusighata in North 24 Parganas, had been mentally distressed after a prior accident and became increasingly anxious after the launch of the SIR process.



“He was terrified about the SIR. He kept saying, ‘I don’t have any ID card. They’ll drive me away.’ He had fallen ill as well. In the morning, after I gave him tea and went to tie the goats, he hanged himself with a towel,” his wife recounted.

Following Gazi’s death, Shaukat Molla, TMC MLA from Canning East, visited the family following directions from party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. “By Tuesday, seven people had died in fear of the SIR. Now another person has died in Bhangar. The BJP’s conspiracy is responsible for all these deaths,” Molla told The Federal.

A 45-year-old farmer, Mahul Sheikh, ended his life by consuming pesticide in Murshidabad district’s Kandi on Tuesday afternoon. According to his family, he took this step after discovering that his name was missing from the 2002 voter list, causing him severe anxiety. Mahul was working in his field when he suddenly consumed pesticide.

A day earlier, a daily-wage labourer in Uluberia, Howrah, was found dead, with his family also citing SIR-related fear.

TMC links deaths to fear

The spate of alleged “fear-induced” suicides started after 57-year-old trader Pradip Kar of Panihati in North 24 Parganas took his life on October 28.

Police Commissioner Murlidhar Sharma said the deceased had scribbled a purported suicide note blaming the NRC for his death.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has blamed these deaths on confusion and fear generated around the ongoing SIR process, accusing the BJP of spreading panic, and is planning to move a resolution against the SIR in the ensuing winter session of the Assembly.

“The way the SIR has been implemented has created anxiety over losing citizenship. Our top leaders have already protested, and we plan to introduce a resolution in the Assembly to hold both the Election Commission and the BJP accountable. We want to send a clear message to voters that their concerns are being heard,” a senior TMC MLA said.

Meanwhile, the TMC has appealed to the people not to panic, asserting that the party would protect their democratic rights. “No fear of SIR — because Bengal’s soldiers are on duty! Under the leadership of Hon'ble CM @MamataOfficial and Shri @abhishekaitc, the #BanglarVoteRaksha campaign is running across Bengal to help citizens verify their documents and protect their right to vote. Because protecting democracy is our responsibility,” the party posted on its official X handle.

Parties trade blame over SIR

The BJP, on the other hand, accused the ruling TMC of misleading people. “Every death in the state is now blamed on the SIR to fuel anxiety among the public,” BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya told the media.



Amid widespread fear of being disenfranchised, the Congress demanded that the 2002 voter list alone should not be taken as the benchmark for the SIR exercise and that voter lists from other years should also be considered for enumeration.

The state Congress conveyed its demand to the state Chief Electoral Officer. The party further demanded that the SIR process should not be the basis for determining citizenship.

"Congress is not directly opposing the SIR. But the process must be completed according to the Constitution and the law. The SIR cannot be carried out with political motives. Why is the Commission only recognising the 2002 voter list?" stated state Congress president Subhankar Sarkar.