West Bengal renames Raj Bhavan to Lok Bhavan under nationwide initiative

The West Bengal Raj Bhavan has officially been renamed ‘Lok Bhavan’, in line with a nationwide renaming initiative announced by the Union Home Ministry on November 25.

The directive mandates that all Raj Bhavans and Raj Niwas across India be renamed ‘Lok Bhavan’ and ‘Lok Niwas’ respectively to symbolise a shift toward people-centric governance and public accessibility.



The renaming was implemented in West Bengal on Saturday (November 29), covering both the Kolkata and Darjeeling Raj Bhavans.

Historic shift in nomenclature

Governor CV Ananda Bose unveiled the new name at the Kolkata premises, ceremonially removing the letters representing ‘Raj’ and replacing them with ‘Lok’. A video released by Raj Bhavan, now renamed to Lok Bhavan, in its official X handle showed the Governor paying tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Rabindranath Tagore before changing the signage.

The governor’s office stated that West Bengal is the first state to formally adopt the new nomenclature.

Governor Bose said the renaming aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’, and builds upon the earlier ‘Jan Raj Bhavan’ initiative launched in 2023, after President Droupadi Murmu symbolically handed over the Raj Bhavan’s key to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to mark a new era of public engagement.

Push for public engagement

According to the governor, the Jan Raj Bhavan programme has, over the past three years, sought to make the institution more accessible and responsive, engaging directly with the public during natural disasters, violence, and other emergencies, and addressing complaints and hardships at the district level.



With the formal adoption of the new name, officials say the initiative will now receive greater institutional and legal support, expanding the scope of public-oriented activities under the banner of Lok Bhavan.

Despite occasional tensions between the Raj Bhavan and the state government in recent months, Governor Bose has emphasised his positive experience in Bengal and his desire to remain closely connected with the people of the state.