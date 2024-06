West Bengal 'recruitment scam': CBI summons TMC MLA for questioning

Kolkata, Jun 21 (PTI) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued summons to ruling Trinamool Congress MLA Tapas Saha to appear before it on Friday in connection with alleged irregularities in recruitment in different state government departments, an official said.

The CBI issued summons to Saha, the Tehatatta MLA in connection with alleged recruitment scam, he added.

"We have summoned him for questioning in connection with irregularities in recruitment in different state government departments," he told PTI.

When contacted Saha told PTI that he will appear before the CBI. PTI

