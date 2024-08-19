West Bengal: Public outcry over video of wild female elephant set ablaze by villagers

Kolkata, Aug 18 (PTI) A viral video showing a wild female elephant being set aflame by villagers in West Bengal's Jhargram has sparked outrage on social media.

The elephant, reportedly pregnant according to some netizens, is seen writhing in pain after flaming iron nails were thrown at it from a nearby house. The video concludes with the elephant succumbing to its burns on the road.

While Forest Minister Birbaha Hansda could not be reached for comment, a senior forest official told PTI, "We have heard about the incident and seen the video. We are looking into the matter." Director Tathagata Mukherjee, who made the film 'Pariah' about abuse of street dogs, shared the video on Facebook, saying, "In the constituency of the forest minister, a pregnant elephant has been murdered by a private hula party (local civilians tasked with managing wild elephants). Everyone is silent." Actor Srilekha Mitra also expressed her distress on Facebook, saying, "Are we moving towards destruction? I can't tolerate such violence and aggression towards animals." PTI

