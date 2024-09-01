West Bengal | Nurse on night shift molested by patient at Birbhum health centre

A disturbing incident of molestation has come the fore at a hospital in West Bengal at a time when the sense of anger is still palpable among the people over the horrific rape and murder of a doctor at the RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

A nurse on duty at the Ilambazar health centre in Birbhum was reportedly molested by a patient on Saturday night. Brought to the health centre for treatment, the accused allegedly touched the nurse inappropriately while she was administering him saline.



The nurse alleged that the patient molested her while she was attending to him in the emergency department. The accused was accompanied by his family members at the time of the incident

“The patient misbehaved with me and touched me inappropriately in my private parts while I was just following the doctor’s instructions. He also hurled verbal abuses at me,” the nurse said, describing her ordeal.



“Such incidents occur due to a lack of security. Otherwise, how can a patient dare to do such a thing to someone on duty in the presence of his family members who do nothing to stop him,” she added.

The incident triggered tension at the health centre, prompting hospital authorities to take up the matter with the police. The cops soon arrived at the scene and arrested the accused.

The incident comes weeks after the body of a postgraduate trainee doctor was discovered in the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. The brutal crime has sparked widespread outrage, with the BJP demanding justice and flaying Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the alleged inaction.



In the aftermath of the incident, questions were raised as to how the accused Sanjoy Roy had unfettered access to every corner of the state-run hospital at all times of the day. Some reports have also said he would illegally arrange hospital beds and other facilities for patients in exchange for money.

