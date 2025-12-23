    • The Federal
    Minimum temperatures in Bengal to drop by 3 degrees during Christmas
    West Bengal is likely to witness a drop in temperature during Christmas week. Representative photo: PTI

    IMD forecasts dry weather and shallow fog during Christmas week across West Bengal from Wednesday

    Agencies
    23 Dec 2025 4:37 PM IST

    Kolkata, Dec 23 (PTI) Minimum temperatures across West Bengal are set to drop by two to three degree Celsius from Wednesday, the IMD said in its forecast that is expected to bring joy among people planning celebrations during Christmas.

    Dry weather will prevail across West Bengal during the next seven days as shallow to moderate fog is likely at one or two places over all the districts of the state till Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

    It said that minimum temperatures will fall by two to three degree Celsius over two days from Wednesday across all the districts of the state.

    The Met said that the hill tourist town of Darjeeling recorded the state's lowest temperature at 6.2 degree Celsius.

    Alipurduar was the coldest place in the state's plains at 10 degree Celsius, it said.

    The other places which recorded significantly low minimum temperatures are Sriniketan (10.4 deg C), Bankura (11.5) and Krishnanagar (12), the Met data said.

    Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 15.2 degree Celsius, the Met said, forecasting shallow fog in the morning. PTI

    (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)
