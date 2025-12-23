Minimum temperatures in Bengal to drop by 3 degrees during Christmas

Kolkata, Dec 23 (PTI) Minimum temperatures across West Bengal are set to drop by two to three degree Celsius from Wednesday, the IMD said in its forecast that is expected to bring joy among people planning celebrations during Christmas.

Dry weather will prevail across West Bengal during the next seven days as shallow to moderate fog is likely at one or two places over all the districts of the state till Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

It said that minimum temperatures will fall by two to three degree Celsius over two days from Wednesday across all the districts of the state.

The Met said that the hill tourist town of Darjeeling recorded the state's lowest temperature at 6.2 degree Celsius.

Alipurduar was the coldest place in the state's plains at 10 degree Celsius, it said.

The other places which recorded significantly low minimum temperatures are Sriniketan (10.4 deg C), Bankura (11.5) and Krishnanagar (12), the Met data said.

Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 15.2 degree Celsius, the Met said, forecasting shallow fog in the morning. PTI

