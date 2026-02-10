Why in West Bengal, govt-recognised madrasas aren’t the isolated religious hubs as portrayed by BJP

Babar Ali, 28, is counting the days to his upcoming field posting in Jammu and Kashmir, his second stint in the troubled region.

“The order has come. [His movement order is for March 20.] I am itching to get back to the field. Every soldier looks forward to a posting in a high-stakes security environment. After all, we sign up for the army because we want to be on the front line for the country and I am no exception,” Ali tells The Federal over the phone, the passion unmistakable in his voice. A gunner with the 237 Field Unit of the Indian Army’s Artillery Regiment, Ali, currently based at Sikandrabad in Uttar Pradesh, credits the madrasa (also spelt as madrasah) in a pastoral village in West Bengal, where he studied in his formative years, for instilling in him this sense of duty to the nation “Whatever I am today, I owe to the values my teachers instilled in me at the madrasa,” he says. An inclusive picture of madrasa education Ali’s journey from the classrooms of Agardanga High Madrasah in Keturgram, East Burdwan district, to an Indian Army artillery unit underscores a reality that contradicts the political narrative pushed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal. During a debate on the interim budget in the state assembly last week, BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul took exception to funds allocated for madrasa education, claiming such institutions “produce criminals rather than doctors, engineers and teachers”. Also read: Amid SIR row, Kolkata civic body sees massive surge in domicile certificate pleas While her comment was expunged for its “divisive tone”, following protests from the treasury benches, the controversy has opened a larger debate on how madrasas are portrayed in the state’s political discourse. A closer examination of enrolment patterns, staff composition and student outcomes presents a far more inclusive picture of madrasa education in West Bengal. “Former students of our institution are employed across a wide range of professions, including medicine, engineering, teaching, the police and the armed forces,” Sibaram Saha, a senior administrative staff member at Agardanga High Madrasah, told The Federal. Saha himself is an alumnus of the institution.

Agardanga High Madrasah has 375 Hindu students out of a total enrolment of 884, while nine of its 21 staff members are Hindus. Photo: By special arrangement

At present, the madrasa has 375 Hindu students out of a total enrolment of 884, while nine of its 21 staff members are Hindus.