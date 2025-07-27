Want Bengal govt to respond to Centre's queries on Aparajita Bill: Governor

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, after sending the Aparajita Bill back to the state government, said that he wanted the state administration to respond to the Centre's objections to the legislation.

He also said the Bill was larger in its context and content, and thus required an examination from the President.

The West Bengal Assembly had unanimously passed the Aparajita Women and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill nearly a month after the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, 2024.



"The Aparajita Bill was larger in its context and content. Therefore, I thought that it was something that required the examination of the President of India. Now, the Centre has raised certain queries, which I have asked the state government to answer. I want the state government to be fully involved in this," he said on Saturday.



'Serious objections'

Bose had on Friday sent the Aparajita Bill back to the state government for consideration of the serious objections raised by the Centre over the proposed changes to the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita that the legislation seeks, a Raj Bhavan source said.

According to the source, the Centre, in its observation, found that the Aparajita Women and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, passed in the assembly in September 2024, seeks changes in punishment for rape under multiple sections of the BNS, the source had said.

The Bill proposes enhancement of punishment for rape from the existing minimum of 10 years under the BNS to life imprisonment for the remainder of one's life or death.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had "flagged multiple provisions in the Bill as problematic", the source had said.

"After taking note of the MHA observation, the governor has referred those for appropriate consideration to the state government," the source added.



