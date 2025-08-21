West Bengal suspends four officials over voter list row after EC pressure

The West Bengal government has finally relented in its standoff with the Election Commission of India, complying with the poll panel’s directive to suspend four state officials for allegedly facilitating the illegal inclusion of names in the voter list.

State government sources confirmed that the four officials were placed under suspension on Thursday (August 21). Chief Secretary Manoj Pant will initiate departmental proceedings against them.

No FIR filed yet

The state government, however, has yet to adhere to the EC’s recommendation to file FIRs against the officials. The poll panel also recommended the filing of an FIR against a casual data entry operator.



Among the accused are two Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and two Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs). A casual data entry operator is also among the accused.

The EC had earlier set a deadline of 3 pm on August 11 for the state government to suspend the officials accused of inserting fictitious voters into the rolls and compromising data security. After the deadline expired, the chief secretary was summoned by the commission to its office in New Delhi and given time till August 21 to act on the directive.

Limited authority

The Federal had earlier reported that the state government has limited authority to protect its officials involved in the preparation, revision, and correction of electoral rolls, as well as the conduct of elections, since they are considered to be on deputation to the EC.

Under Section 13CC of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, such officials are placed under the control, superintendence, and discipline of the EC, they pointed out.