West Bengal: ED raids residences of minister, TMC leaders

Kolkata, Jan 12 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday searched the residences of West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose, TMC MLA Tapas Roy, and another TMC leader in connection with the alleged irregularities in civic body recruitments.

This was the first ED raid since the assault on its officers during a previous search operation at the residence of a TMC leader at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district in the ration distribution scam last week.

In a departure from the previous ED raids, a substantial contingent of central police personnel cordoned off Bose's residence and prevented any gathering of party supporters near it. The central forces were equipped with additional protective gear, including helmets and automatic guns.

The central agency's sleuths conducted searches at two residences of Bose in the Lake Town area of North 24 Parganas district, as well as Roy's BB Ganguly Street residence in central Kolkata and Subodh Chakraborty's residence in Birati, North 24 Parganas.

The Enforcement Director officers initially faced resistance when attempting to enter Bose's residence and gained access after about 40 minutes, sources in the agency said.

"We were carrying a search warrant, but even after showing it, we were initially not allowed to enter," an ED officer said.

Local police stations dispatched forces to the residences of the three leaders, cordoning off the areas as a precautionary security measure.

This heightened response follows the attack on ED officers during the attempt to raid TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan's home at Sandeshkhali, linked to the ration distribution scam.

An ED spokesperson commented, "We are conducting search operations at the residences of three TMC leaders in connection with the recruitments in civic bodies. We are also talking to the leaders." According to sources, the raids were conducted at Bose's residence in his previous capacity as vice-chairman of South Dum Dum Municipality from 2009 to 2021.

After the raids concluded, Bose criticised the BJP, accusing them of pursuing vendetta politics.

He challenged the central agency to substantiate corruption allegations against him, stating, "Today, the ED officers raided my house for nearly 14 hours. I am always willing to cooperate with the investigation. However, if anyone can provide evidence of corruption against me, I will immediately submit my resignation to the chief minister." Bose also strongly criticised BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, saying, "Throughout my 45 years of political career, not a single case of accepting financial benefits from anyone has been reported against me. I will not waver from my principle of helping the common people." TMC deputy chief whip Tapas Roy said that his political career has never been linked to scams or corruption, expressing concern over the raid's duration.

He said, "The ED personnel took my mobile phone after the raid. Throughout my political career, my name has never been associated with any corruption cases." The TMC denounced the searches as "vendetta politics and a desperate manoeuvre" by the BJP ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, a claim dismissed as "baseless" by the West Bengal BJP.

Senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said, "This is an attempt to divert the public and media's attention from various burning issues. The BJP appears to be sensing growing public discontent and is using every means at its disposal to change the narrative. This is a clear example of vendetta politics".

Dismissing the charges, BJP leader Rahul Sinha said, "Whenever the ED or CBI conduct raids, TMC leaders cry foul and accuse them of being politically motivated. The reality is that the TMC is deeply mired in corruption with nearly every leader facing corruption allegations." Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had asked Bose to keep his "bags packed".

"The ED has raided his residence based on some inputs. He should keep his bags packed in case he is arrested," Adhikari, a senior BJP leader, said.

The central agencies recently searched various locations, including the residence of Food and Supplies Minister Rathin Ghosh and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim in connection with the alleged irregular recruitment in municipalities in the state.

Senior TMC minister Partha Chatterjee and leader Anubrata Mondal were arrested by the central agencies in 2022 in various corruption cases.

The state Forest Minister Jyotipriyo Mallick was arrested on October 27 last year in the ration distribution scam. PTI SCH PNT SUS RG KK PNT MNB

