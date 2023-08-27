West Bengal: At least 7 killed, several injured in illegal fireworks factory blast

At least seven people were killed and several injured in an explosion at an illegal fireworks factory in Duttapukur area of West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Sunday morning, police said.

The explosion occurred around 10 am when several people were working at the factory in Nilgunj’s Moshpole under Duttapukur police station’s jurisdiction, around 30 km north of Kolkata, they said. Locals claimed that the factory was being illegally operated from a two-storey house.



Talking to the media, Bengal Food and Supplies Minister Rathin Ghosh said police officers told him that seven or eight people died and a few others were injured. “District police officials told me that seven or eight people died and five to six people were injured. I will visit the spot. Firecrackers were stocked in the building in which the explosion took place. This is not an area where crackers were made. The main manufacturing hub was the Narayanpur area of Nilgunj which is far away from here. Police had shut down all the cracker units at Narayanpur,” he said.





#WATCH | West Bengal: Several people feared dead in an explosion at the Illegal crackers factory in Duttapukur. A rescue operation is underway. The injured are being taken to Barasat Hospital for treatment: Duttapukur Police sources pic.twitter.com/YzKW7cU8gM — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2023

“Three bodies have been recovered so far. Several people have been injured in the blast,” a police officer said. Those injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital, he said. Fire brigade officials said the explosion was so powerful that it damaged several buildings in the area.



West Bengal has witnessed several similar incidents in recent past. Twelve people were killed in a similar explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in Purba Medinipur district’s Egra in May. Within days, another explosion at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in a residential area claimed at least three lives in South 24 Parganas district. In December last year, at least three people were killed and two injured at a fireworks factory at Mohanpur village in the Nodakhali area of South 24 Parganas district.

Several incidents of explosions have prompted the state government to declare a new policy under which fireworks can be built only in industrial hubs. The process of setting up these hubs has started. On May 22, the West Bengal government set up a committee headed by the state’s chief secretary to look into such illegal units.



(With agency inputs)