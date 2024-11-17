WB: Offensive Kartik Puja illumination sparks communal violence in Murshidabad

Prohibitory orders have reportedly been clamped at Beldanga in Murshidabad district of West Bengal after communal tension erupted over an objectionable phrase written in illumination as part of Kartik Puja festivities on Friday (November 16) night. More than 15 people have reportedly been arrested.

The offensive phrase in illumination — as part of the decoration of a Kartik Puja pandal — reportedly provoked local Muslims, eventually leading mobs from both sides to hurl bricks at each other as well as carry out vandalism and arson.

Vandalism and arson

The Indian Express quoted unnamed police sources as saying that the mob ransacked shops and houses and damaged a police vehicle. The violence reportedly spread to the nearby areas of Kazisaha and Begunbari as well. Unconfirmed videos on social media said the violence spread to the nearby Bendanga railway station as well, where crude bomb blasts could be heard.

Police finally brought the situation under control with a baton charge, while the district administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which prohibits the gathering of more than five persons.

A senior police officer of Murshidabad told The Indian Express that the number of injured was not known; however, more than 15 people have been arrested.

Political talk

However, the state BJP tweeted that “yet another Hindu festival” had been “marred by violence in Mamata Banerjee’s West Bengal”. The party claimed that “Hindu homes [were] attacked on Kartik Puja”, while the police remained “spineless spectators”.

On the other hand, the CPM’s West Bengal state secretary and former minister Md Salim tweeted that it was a “planned provocative display of abuse and disrespect to incite religious hatred”. He tagged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and West Bengal Police and demanded stern action against all those involved.