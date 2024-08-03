Wayanad landslides: 242 migrant workers from Bengal stranded

West Bengal Labour Minister Moloy Ghatak informed the Assembly that 242 migrant labourers from the state are stranded in Wayanad district in Kerala after it was hit by landslides earlier this week.

He said that the government has established contact with some of the stranded labourers, and was trying to get in touch with the others.

He said that all the workers they have contacted are safe. The minister said all these workers, hailing from different parts of West Bengal, are skilled and were therefore in demand in other states.

Ghatak also pointed out that about one crore migrant workers from other states are working in West Bengal, and it is greater than the number of Bengali workers who migrate to other states for work.

According to the West Bengal Labour Department data, almost 22 lakh workers in the state are registered to go to other states for employment, and their preferred destinations are Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Delhi in the order of preference.

The Labour Department data also reveals that the most number of migrant workers are from Murshidabad district, followed by Malda, West Midnapore, Nadia, and East Midnapore.