Trinamool will fight Lok Sabha polls on its own, no tie-up with Congress: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday (January 24) made it clear that the Trinamool Congress will fight the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal on its own and will not tie up with the Congress for the same.

“I am not concerned about what will be done in the rest of the country. In Bengal, we will fight alone and we will defeat the BJP,” she said.

The party chief also asserted that she has not spoken to anyone in the Congress on seat-sharing in the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Mamata’s comments come a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reportedly said in Assam that seat-sharing talks were underway with the Trinamool Congress.

“I have not spoken to anyone in the Congress (on seat-sharing)," Banerjee told reporters before leaving for Purba Bardhaman, where she is scheduled to chair an administrative review meeting.

“Let the Congress fight 300 seats on its own. The regional parties are together, and can contest in the rest. However, we will not tolerate any interference by them (Congress),” she said.

The TMC, Congress, and CPI(M) are part of the 28-party opposition INDIA bloc.