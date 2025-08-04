Trinamool Congress picks Abhishek Banerjee as its Lok Sabha leader

Abhishek Banerjee, the national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), was on Monday, August 4, named as his party’s leader in the Lok Sabha, TMC insiders said. The three-time MP from Diamond Harbour in southern West Bengal, will replace veteran lawmaker Sudip Bandyopadhyay, who has been serving in the position since 2011 and is currently ailing.

Party sources said that Bandyopadhyay, who represents Kolkata Uttar (North) in the Lok Sabha, was relieved of the responsibility due to health reasons.

Decision at meeting chaired by CM

The decision was taken at a virtual meeting of the TMC parliamentarians from both Houses, which was chaired by party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The TMC has 29 members in the Lok Sabha and is a key member of the Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.

Key development ahead of 2026 polls

Banerjee is the nephew of the chief minister and is the party’s second in command. His elevation as the party’s leader in the Lok Sabha ahead of the state Assembly elections next year is a significant development.

Banerjee is scheduled to address more than 9,000 leaders and functionaries of the TMC on Tuesday, August 5, whereby he is expected to chalk out a strategy for the party on key issues such as the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and alleged harassment of Bengali migrant workers in states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, which aims to topple the TMC government in the state in 2026.

A few months ago, Banerjee was nominated by his party to join an all-party parliamentary delegation for global outreach in support of Operation Sindoor conducted by India against Pakistan-backed cross-border terrorism.

(With Agency inputs)