Tremors hit Bangladesh, jolt West Bengal too

Tremors were felt in various parts of West Bengal on Saturday as an earthquake measuring 5.6 magnitude on the Richter scale hit neighbouring Bangladesh.

The National Center for Seismology said the earthquake took place in southeastern Bangladesh at a depth of 55 km at 9.05 am.

The West Bengal Disaster Management Department said no damage was reported from anywhere in the state.

The Kolkata Police and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation also said no damage to life or property was reported in the city.

(With agency inputs)