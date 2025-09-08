TMC hails SC order on Aadhaar, slams BJP-ECI over ‘rigged voter rolls’

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday (September 8) welcomed the Supreme Court’s directive to accept Aadhaar as a valid identity document for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, calling it a major setback for what it termed the “BJP-ECI nexus.”



Also read | 'SC order on Aadhaar as SIR document significant step, but hiccups remain' | Capital Beat

The party said the verdict had “exposed” attempts to delete genuine voters, plant fake ones, and manipulate electoral rolls under the guise of a special revision exercise. “The world’s largest democracy was being reduced to the BJP’s private playground through the dirtiest tricks in the book. But today, the Supreme Court tore through their plot,” the TMC said in a sharp statement on social media.

The world’s largest democracy was being reduced to @BJP4India’s private playground through the dirtiest tricks in the book: deleting genuine voters, planting ghost voters, and dressing it up as a “Special Intensive Revision.” Silent. Invisible. Rigging. That was Modi-Shah’s… pic.twitter.com/9bTJkrswvB — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) September 8, 2025

Describing the judgement as a “sweet victory for democracy,” the party accused the Election Commission of acting as the “branch office of the BJP” and alleged it had been caught “red-handed in silent, invisible rigging."



Also read | Supreme Court directs EC to treat Aadhaar card as a "12th document", Bihar SIR

The apex court, while restoring Aadhaar as the 12th valid ID for voter verification, underlined that it cannot be treated as proof of citizenship and stressed that only genuine citizens should be included in the rolls.

The TMC said the ruling was a reminder to the BJP and the Election Commission that “the sanctity of the vote belongs to the people, not to a party drunk on power.”