TMC’s ‘trustworthy’ retort to BJP’s ‘G420’ barb at Mamata’s overseas trip

Mamata Banerjee’s overseas trip to Spain and UAE sparked off a heated war of words between her party TMC and the BJP. While the saffron party mocked the West Bengal Chief Minister’s trip, the TMC questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign visit when Manipur was burning. Banerjee returned to Kolkata on Saturday (September 23) after a 12-day tour of Spain and UAE. Later in the night, senior BJP politician and Leader of the Opposition in the state Suvendu Adhikari took a dig at her tour on X (Twitter), saying it could only achieve “a successful gathering of G420”. Adhikari’s tweet Adhikari’s full tweet read: “Those who have tried to make an attempt to draw a parallel between Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s foreign trips with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s foreign vacation, let me tell you the difference: -

“While Hon’ble PM’s strategic trips first laid the foundation for our country to be recognized as one with growing prominence to now being regarded as ‘Vishwa Mitra’ who can proudly host a successful G20. “On the other hand, judging by the current regime’s & ruling Tolamool party’s hobnob with corruption in WB, the only thing which might be achieved after CM’s trip/vacation is a successful gathering of G420.” He twisted the name of the party to hint at extortion (“tola” in Bengali).

PM @narendramodi embarked on foreign trips while Manipur was burning.He jetted off to the United States, France & UAE, but didn't bother to visit Manipur even once.Spare us the charade! We all know which leader is trustworthy & who is not! https://t.co/bIAGBGx20t — Kunal Ghosh (@KunalGhoshAgain) September 24, 2023