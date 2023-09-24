TMC’s ‘trustworthy’ retort to BJP’s ‘G420’ barb at Mamata’s overseas trip
Mamata Banerjee, who returned to Kolkata on Saturday, said she it was a “very good trip” and she was happy she “could do so much for Bengal”
Mamata Banerjee’s overseas trip to Spain and UAE sparked off a heated war of words between her party TMC and the BJP. While the saffron party mocked the West Bengal Chief Minister’s trip, the TMC questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign visit when Manipur was burning.
Banerjee returned to Kolkata on Saturday (September 23) after a 12-day tour of Spain and UAE. Later in the night, senior BJP politician and Leader of the Opposition in the state Suvendu Adhikari took a dig at her tour on X (Twitter), saying it could only achieve “a successful gathering of G420”.
Adhikari’s tweet
Adhikari’s full tweet read: “Those who have tried to make an attempt to draw a parallel between Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s foreign trips with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s foreign vacation, let me tell you the difference: -
“While Hon’ble PM’s strategic trips first laid the foundation for our country to be recognized as one with growing prominence to now being regarded as ‘Vishwa Mitra’ who can proudly host a successful G20.
“On the other hand, judging by the current regime’s & ruling Tolamool party’s hobnob with corruption in WB, the only thing which might be achieved after CM’s trip/vacation is a successful gathering of G420.” He twisted the name of the party to hint at extortion (“tola” in Bengali).
Kunal Ghosh’s retort
TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh also took to X to shoot back at Adhikari, saying Banerjee was “more trustworthy” than Modi.
“PM @narendramodi embarked on foreign trips while Manipur was burning. He jetted off to the United States, France & UAE, but didn’t bother to visit Manipur even once. Spare us the charade! We all know which leader is trustworthy & who is not!” Ghosh wrote on X.
On Sunday, Adhikari further told reporters, “When the dengue situation in West Bengal was taking an alarming proportion, the CM left to holiday abroad with no concern for the outbreak. As she has returned from a fruitless visit, the dengue situation has worsened.”
Banerjee, who landed at Kolkata airport around 7 pm on Saturday, said she was happy as she could do something for West Bengal. “It was a very good trip. I have never had such a successful tour in my life. I am happy that I could do so much for Bengal,” she told reporters at the airport.
She added, “The meetings were organised by the FICCI and the Indian Chamber of Commerce. Major MoUs were signed.”
(With agency inputs)