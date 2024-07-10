TMC lauds SC nod to maintainability of plea against CBI probes; BJP says 'won’t cut much ice'

The TMC on Wednesday (July 10) hailed the Supreme Court’s observation that a suit moved by the West Bengal government challenging the CBI’s power to register cases on its own despite the state withdrawing general consent in November 2018, is maintainable.

“The decision by the apex court is a lesson to those who want to undermine a democratically elected state government by misusing central agencies. Any threat to our foundational principle of federalism will not be accepted,” the Trinamool Congress (TMC) said in a statement.

“The move also makes it clear that no one can meddle with a state’s law and order for their selfish political interest,” it stated.

‘SC observation will have no effect on CBI probe’

The state government’s filed the suit under Article 131 of the Constitution that deals with the Supreme Court's jurisdiction in a dispute between the Centre and one or more states.

The apex court’s observation is, however, unlikely to have impact on the ongoing investigations by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into corruption cases against several TMC leaders, opined BJP leader Shankudeb Panda, who himself is a law graduate.

“The CBI investigation in most of the corruption cases in the state are court monitored. The TMC is mistaken if it thinks that it can thwart CBI probes in future by not giving consent to the central agency. If the state government denies permission for a CBI inquiry, one can always move to the court to ensure a court-monitored inquiry by the central agency,” he added.

State’s plea

The state government in its suit had stated that despite withdrawal of its consent for the central agency under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act of 1946, the CBI continued to register FIRs in respect to offences that took place within the state.