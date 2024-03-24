TMC accuses BJP's Suvendu of breaching model code and defaming police officers

Kolkata, Mar 24 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress has complained to the Election Commission, accusing BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari of violating the model code of conduct by spreading false news and maligning senior police officers of West Bengal.

Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal assembly, on Saturday wrote to the EC claiming that there are several non-IPS officers in West Bengal holding positions designated only for IPS officers, including that of superintendents of police (SPs).

In a post on X, he urged the ECI to look into the list of 16 police officers he shared, claiming they are non-IPS officers but occupy positions designated for IPS officers.

Reacting to Adhikari's claims, the ruling TMC said in a letter to the EC, labelled his accusation as "false, fake and baseless because all the names of the officials appearing in the published list are those of high ranking officials who are a part of the IPS cadres under Indian Police Service (Cadre Rules) 1954." Adhikari cited a press note from the EC dated March 21, 2024, directing state governments to promptly transfer non-encadred officers from their current roles as SP/SSP and submit a compliance report.

"The said post has only been shared to malign the names of the high-ranking officials posted under various districts throughout West Bengal," the letter of the TMC read.

The party claimed that Adhikari’s post violated the model code of conduct as no political party or candidate should indulge in any activity or make any statement that is "false, unquantifiable, unsubstantiated, incorrect and unverified allegations." The TMC also requested the EC to refrain Adhikari and other BJP leaders from making “distorted and unverified statements” on social media.

West Bengal Police also denied Adhikari’s claims, describing them as "false and misleading" and asserted that all procedural norms followed in adherence to the rules of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). PTI

