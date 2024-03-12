Think before you apply, warns Mamata about CAA; it is 'BJP's game of Ludo'

Describing the Modi-led government’s move on March 11 to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as a “Ludo move”, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticised the law saying there is no “clarity” and warned people against applying for citizenship.

Urging people to 'think twice' before applying for citizenship, she said that once they apply for citizenship, they will become illegal migrants, lose their rights and sent to detention camps.

Think before you apply for citizenship

Addressing an administrative meeting at Bengal's Habra, the TMC chief felt the campaign was misleading and she raised doubts about the legality of the law. And alleged that there is a conspiracy to "snatch away citizenship rights".

Mamata said the BJP leaders say CAA gives you rights. "But the moment you apply for citizenship, you become illegal migrants and you will lose your rights. You will lose rights and be taken to detention camps. Please think before you apply," she said.

Further, she asked what would happen to the assets of those people who don’t get citizenship. "This is the BJP’s game of Ludo," said the TMC chief.

CAA's link to NRC

According to Mamata, the CAA is linked to National Register of Citizens (NRC), a record of Indian citizens in the country and reminded people about it.

Mamata reiterated that she will not allow people to be taken to detention camps in Bengal. And, went on to lash out at CAA b asking, “Have you you ever heard of citizenship on the basis of religion?"

This law is another game to divide Bengal and create unrest in the state. But we will not let it happen, she promised.

TMC and Matuas

The implementation of the CAA rules, however, particularly poses a problem for the TMC. Especially, with a significantly political group in the state, the Matuas.

The Matuas are a Hindu scheduled caste group from Bangladesh, who had entered Bengal after Partition or after the formation of Bangladesh. The BJP and TMC have tried to win the the Matuas over during every state and national elections. But this announcement by the Centre, notifying the Citizenship Amendment Act, under which non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan fleeing to India from religious persecution on or before December 31, 2014, can seek Indian citizenship, has put TMC on the backfoot.

In fact, Matuas have been celebrating after the announcement since they feel the new citizenship law will fulfil their long-pending aspiration for Indian citizenship.

Some members of the Matua community, however, are not convinced. Convinced that this is nothing but an election gimmick, they ask about the status of the citizenship rights already granted to Matuas after 1947. Will they have to submit identity proofs once again and face an uncertain future.

According to many activists and lawyers told The Federal that it is going to be a challenge for any migrant to fulfill all the criteria laid out in the CAA rules.