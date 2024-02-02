Talks on, seat-sharing issue with TMC in Bengal to be ‘resolved’: Rahul Gandhi

Baharampur (WB), Feb 2 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said his party was discussing the seat-sharing arrangements for the Lok Sabha polls with the ruling TMC in West Bengal, and the issue would be "resolved".

Gandhi made the comment while interacting with the party's 'digital media warriors' in West Bengal on Thursday night.

Asked why the Congress was giving importance to TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee despite her unwillingness to leave a single Lok Sabha seat for the Congress in the state, Gandhi said, "Neither Mamata-ji has said, nor the Congress has come out of the alliance (sic)." "Even Mamata-ji is saying that she is in the alliance. Seat negotiations are on from both ends. It will be resolved," he said during the interaction, a video of which was shared on X.

On Thursday, Banerjee said that she was keen on a seat-sharing arrangement with the Congress but it joined hands with the CPI(M) to assist the BJP in the elections, forcing her to go it alone in the Lok Sabha polls.

She also asserted that the TMC will work with other regional parties after the elections. PTI

