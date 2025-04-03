SC annuls jobs of 25,000 Bengal school teachers, orders fresh hirings

In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court on Thursday (April 3) invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and non-teaching staff in West Bengal government-run and aided schools, terming the recruitment process “vitiated and tainted.”

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, alongside Justice Sanjay Kumar, upheld the April 22, 2024 Calcutta High Court verdict and directed the Trinamool Congress-led state government to initiate a fresh recruitment process within three months.

Citing large-scale manipulation, fraud, and cover-ups in the selection process by the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC), the apex court stated that the process lacked legitimacy and irreparably damaged the integrity of the selection procedure.

However, it granted relief to certain disabled candidates on humanitarian grounds, allowing them to continue in service.

The court also clarified that the annulled employees would not be required to return the salaries or benefits received during their tenure.

BJP reacts

Soon after the verdict, the West Bengal BJP criticised the state government over the plight of the teachers whose appointments were invalidated by the Supreme Court.

BJP state president and Union Minister of State for Education, Sukanta Majumdar, held Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee solely responsible for what he called “massive corruption” in teacher recruitment.

He demanded Mamata’s resignation, stating on X (formerly Twitter): “The Supreme Court's verdict has made it clear how, under Mamata Banerjee's rule, the merit of educated unemployed youth in West Bengal was sold in exchange for money… No more forgiveness.”

A brief timeline of the case

2016: West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) initiates recruitment process of State Level Selection Test.

Apr 22, 2024: Calcutta HC annuls the appointment of 25,753 teachers, non-teaching staff, orders CBI probe

Apr 29, 2024: West Bengal moves SC challenging HC order. SC stays HC order for CBI probe into recruitment scam. It, however, refuses to stay the HC order cancelling appointments.

May 7, 2024: SC stays HC order invalidating appointments.

Jul 16, 2024: SC grants last opportunity to litigants, including West Bengal govt, to file responses.

Dec 19, 2024: SC commences final hearing, questions state government as to why it created supernumerary posts instead of weeding out black sheep.

Jan 15, 2025: Some litigants say that annulling all appointments adversely impacted lives and livelihoods of untainted candidates.

Jan 27, 2025: Entire selection process vitiated due to malpractice and the state wanted to "protect" the illegal appointments, say few other litigants.

Feb 10, 2025: SC reserves verdict on 127 pleas, says those who got jobs “wrongly” could be “knocked out”.

Apr 3, 2025: SC annuls appointment of 25,753 teachers and other staff in state-run and state-aided schools, orders fresh selection process.

The ruling marks a significant moment in West Bengal’s political and educational landscape, bringing accountability into focus amid mounting pressure on the ruling regime.

(With agency inputs)