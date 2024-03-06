At Sandeshkhali, women narrate their ordeals to PM Modi

A group of women from Sandeshkhali, who were part of the protest against suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 6. These women had alleged that local TMC leaders like Sheikh and his associates had sexually harassed them and indulged in land grabbing.

Expressing their happiness at meeting the prime minister, they requested PM Modi to ensure the women of Sandeshkhali get justice.

Modi met them following a public rally at Barasat in North 24 Parganas district where Sandeshkhali is located.

Seeking justice

"After the public meeting, the prime minister met a few women from Sandeshkhali. The women spoke about the atrocities they had faced," BJP state general secretary Agnimitra Paul told PTI over the phone.

BJP sources said the women became emotional while narrating their ordeal to the PM who heard them patiently "like a father figure".

He understood their pain, sources said.

Later while speaking to reporters, one of the women from Sandeshkhali said the prime minister gave them a patient hearing as they sought justice from him.

"We requested him to ensure that we get justice as we don't have faith in the state administration. The prime minister, despite his busy schedule, gave us a patient hearing. We narrated our ordeal to him. We hope we will get justice," a women protestor said.

Storm of Sandeshkhali

The riverine island of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district has been on the boil over allegations of sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing by suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his cohorts.

Modi on Wednesday intensified his criticism of the TMC on the issue of atrocities against women, as he asserted that the "storm of Sandeshkhali" would echo throughout West Bengal, emphasising that 'Nari Shakti' (woman power) would decimate the TMC in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Addressing a rally in Barasat, the headquarters of North 24-Parganas district, where Sandeshkhali is located, Modi condemned the incidents of violence against women, stating, "Whatever has happened with the women in Sandeshkhali is a matter of shame."