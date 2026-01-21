Kolkata’s Statesman Vintage and Classic Car Rally 2026: Living museum on wheels

Sunday morning dawned softly over Kolkata’s historic Polo Ground Race Course as the first rays of sunlight fell on gleaming chrome, curved fenders, and lovingly-polished bonnets. The gentle rumble of engines signalled that history was about to roll once again. The Statesman Vintage & Classic Car Rally returned, transforming the grounds into a living museum on wheels.

For decades, The Statesman has stood as a custodian of heritage, culture, and continuity. Its Vintage and Classic Car Rally remains one of India’s most prestigious celebrations of automotive history, bringing together collectors, restorers, historians, and enthusiasts bound by a shared respect for machines that once defined an era.

Judging at the rally was meticulous. Authenticity, originality, and craftsmanship mattered, with every detail closely examined. These cars were not evaluated as objects alone, but as survivors of time, each carrying stories of roads travelled and generations remembered.

A living tradition

For many participants, the rally is deeply personal. One long-time participant shared, “Participating in the Statesman Rally has been a tradition for a long time. It’s almost like an annual picnic. We come here, get the cars ready, and charge them. Sunday is obviously the big day for the cars. We take the cars to the stadium and drive along the route, covering the route throughout the city. It’s a lovely day.”

Another participant reflected on childhood memories, saying, “When I was a child, I used to watch this a lot. I used to live in Park Circus. There used to be a rally on the main road. I liked it a lot back then. So now I’m feeling nostalgic. It feels good to come here.”

Also Read: Payana Vintage Car Museum in Mysuru takes viewers on a journey from carts to cars

One owner proudly introduced his heirloom vehicle: “This is my car — a 1933 Austin 10 Chalon. Originally, it was purchased from England by my great-grandfather, Bhrigu Kumar ji. At that time, it was packed in a wooden box and came to Khidarpur dock by ship. Since then, it has been in our family. My grandfather, father, my children, and I all take care of the car and participate in the rally.”

Cultural charm

Adding to the charm of the morning was a cultural sight uniquely Kolkata. Women arrived in elegant cotton sarees — tant and jamdani — red bindis, and fresh flowers in neatly-tied hair. Their presence brought warmth and colour, perfectly complementing the restrained elegance of the automobiles. The rally became a seamless blend of Bengal’s living traditions and motoring heritage.

Also Read: Watch: 1923 Panther Sloper, 1937 Ariel Red Hunter, in Kolkata vintage car rally

Visitors too felt the emotional pull of the event. A visitor described her joy at witnessing the spectacle, echoing how the rally connected generations through shared memories and admiration for vintage craftsmanship.

As engines lined up and flags were readied, anticipation grew. Few images captured the spirit of the rally better than a woman in traditional Bengali attire confidently driving a vintage automobile, embodying both grace and power.

Stories on wheels

Owners waited patiently in queues, exchanging stories of breakdowns, restorations, and improbable recoveries. These queues were as much about conversation as competition, as friendships and shared passions unfolded beside idling engines.

Not everything at the rally was solemn. There was room for humour, play, and theatricality, with some participants dressing as jokers and adding a whimsical note to the heritage procession.

Also Read: Vintage cars leave visitors awestruck at Chennai Heritage Auto show

As the cars returned to the Polo Ground, applause replaced engine notes. Awards recognised authenticity, elegance, and historical significance, but in truth, every participant was a winner simply for keeping history alive.

The Statesman Vintage & Classic Car Rally stood as a celebration of time, culture, and motion. It reminded onlookers that while the world rushes forward, there is enduring beauty in slowing down and looking back, because some journeys matter not for where they take us, but for where they began.

(The content above has been transcribed from video using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.)