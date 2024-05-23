‘Severe cyclone’ Remal likely to reach Bengal coast on Sunday

A cyclonic storm developing in the Bay of Bengal is likely to reach near the coasts of West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh on May 26 as a severe cyclone, the Met department said on Thursday (May 23).

It is currently brewing as a well-marked low-pressure system over west-central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal. The system is likely to concentrate into a depression on Friday and thereafter into a cyclonic storm over east-central Bay of Bengal the next morning, the weather office said.

Rain alert

Subsequently, it will reach near Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts by Sunday evening as a severe cyclonic storm, the Met said. Cyclone Remal, as the storm has been named, may clock wind speeds up to 100 to 120 kmph, the IMD has reportedly said.