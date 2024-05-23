‘Severe cyclone’ Remal likely to reach Bengal coast on Sunday
The low-pressure system is likely to concentrate into a depression on Friday and into a cyclonic storm over east-central Bay of Bengal the next morning
A cyclonic storm developing in the Bay of Bengal is likely to reach near the coasts of West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh on May 26 as a severe cyclone, the Met department said on Thursday (May 23).
It is currently brewing as a well-marked low-pressure system over west-central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal. The system is likely to concentrate into a depression on Friday and thereafter into a cyclonic storm over east-central Bay of Bengal the next morning, the weather office said.
Rain alert
Subsequently, it will reach near Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts by Sunday evening as a severe cyclonic storm, the Met said. Cyclone Remal, as the storm has been named, may clock wind speeds up to 100 to 120 kmph, the IMD has reportedly said.
In its wake, light to moderate rain in many areas, with heavy rain at isolated places, is likely to occur in West Bengal’s coastal districts of North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, and Purba Medinipur.
The weather office has warned fishermen not to venture into the north Bay of Bengal till Sunday.(With agency inputs)