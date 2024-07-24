Two injured as temporary gate collapses in event attended by Mamata Banerjee

Two persons were injured after a temporary gate collapsed at a cultural event attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Wednesday.



The event was organised by the Information and Cultural Affairs Department at Dhanadhanya Auditorium. The injured people have been taken to the hospital.



The event, organised by the Information and Cultural Affairs Department at Dhanadhanya Auditorium, was held to commemorate the 44th death anniversary of the legendary actor Uttam Kumar.



The auditorium was unveiled by the chief minister on April 13, 2023.



In the event, the chief minister was slated to present Mahanayak awards to film personalities.



After retaining power in 2021, the Trinamool Congress-led state government marks the death anniversary of the most popular actor the state has ever produced.



Born on July 24, 1980, Uttam Kumar is revered for his popular films, including 1956 Saheb Bibi Golam, 1957 Harano Sur, and 1961 Saptapadi, among others.







