SC stays Calcutta HC verdict disqualifying Mukul Roy as MLA for defecting to TMC

The Supreme Court on Friday (January 16) stayed the Calcutta High Court verdict disqualifying senior leader Mukul Roy as an MLA of the West Bengal Assembly after he defected to the TMC from the BJP.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi stayed the November 13, 2025 order of the high court.

Taking recourse to the anti-defection law, the high court, in an unprecedented move, exercised its constitutional authority to disqualify an elected lawmaker.

Roy was elected to the House on a BJP ticket from the Krishnanagar Uttar seat in May 2021, but joined the ruling TMC in June that year in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, while retaining his MLA status.

As per Live Law, the bench passed the interim order while issuing notice on a petition filed by Subhranshu Roy, Mukul Roy’s son, challenging the High Court’s decision. The bench directed that the operation of the High Court judgement shall remain in abeyance.

Disqualification petitions were filed by BJP Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and party MLA Ambika Roy. After the Speaker declined to disqualify Roy, Adhikari moved the High Court. Before the Supreme Court, counsel for the petitioner argued that the High Court had exceeded its jurisdiction by ordering the disqualification of a legislator while exercising limited judicial review powers.



(With agency inputs)