SC hearing on Kolkata rape-murder: 23 people died due to doctors' strike, says Bengal govt

Twenty-three people have died so far due to the doctors’ strike, which has been called to protest the brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar hospital in August.

This information was given by senior advocate Kapil Sibal on Monday (September 9) before the Supreme Court bench, which is hearing the case pertaining to the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case. The apex court had taken suo motu cognizance of the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor.

Status report

Sibal, who is representing the West Bengal government in the case, further said he has filed the status report of the investigation.