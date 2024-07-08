Sandeshkhali: SC rejects Bengal plea against High Court fiat to CBI

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea by the West Bengal government challenging the Calcutta High Court's order asking the CBI to probe the allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

"Why should the state be interested in protecting someone?" Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan asked, adding that the counsel for the state had earlier said that the matter be adjourned after the apex court asked this specific query.

"Thank you. Dismissed," the bench said.

Private individuals

The apex court was hearing the West Bengal government's challenge to the Calcutta High Court order of April 10.

While hearing the plea on April 29, the apex court asked the state government why it needed to intervene as a petitioner to " protect the interest" of some private individuals.

In response, the state said the high court's order demoralised the entire state machinery including the police force.

Attack on ED

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is already investigating the attack on Enforcement Directorate officials in Sandeshkhali on January 5 and has registered three FIRs.

Noting that the probe will be monitored by the court, the high court told the CBI to file a comprehensive report on the alleged illegal conversion of agricultural land into water bodies for pisciculture after conducting a thorough inspection of revenue records and physical inspection of land alleged to have been converted.

The high court also directed the CBI to probe allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.