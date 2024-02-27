Sandeshkhali case: Shajahan will be arrested in 7 days, says TMC after HC order
The ruling party in West Bengal was responding to a direction from the Calcutta HC to arrest the TMC leader Shajahan who has been accused of sexual atrocities and land grab
Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Monday evening (February 26) said that the state’s ruling party does not shield culprits and Shajahan Sheikh would be arrested within seven days.
"Thanks to the high court today for clarifying the matter, and allowing the police to take action. Shajahan will be arrested within seven days," he posted on X.
Ghosh was responding to a direction from the Calcutta High Court earlier the same day to arrest the TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh who has been accused of sexual atrocities and land grab in Sandeshkhali.
HC pulls up state govt
Pulling up the Mamata Banerjee government, a division bench presided by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam said it was surprising to note that "it has taken four years for 42 cases" to mature into charge sheets.
A fresh FIR was also lodged against Shiekh after over 70 complaints were filed against him, officials said.
The high court directed that Sheikh, the Enforcement Directorate, the CBI, the superintendent of police, and the state's home secretary representing the West Bengal government be impleaded as parties in the suo motu matter initiated on the allegations of sexual atrocities on women and the land grab of tribal people.
"Therefore, the said person shall be arrested by the concerned police authorities," the court directed.
TMC welcomes court’s direction
Welcoming the direction, the TMC claimed that previous orders of the court had tied the hands of the police in arresting him.
"It was the Calcutta High Court order that barred investigating the registered FIRs. An arrest is the culmination of an investigation. If a court stays, you cannot even investigate. How can there be an arrest? If you read the previous court order, they stayed the order and posted the matter for hearing on March 6," TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.
No stay on Sheikh’s arrest: HC clarifies
Noting that advocates appearing in the matter submitted that a wrong impression had been created that a stay had been granted by the court on the arrest of Sheikh, the bench said there was no such record. The court said that it issued a stay on February 7 regarding the formation of a joint special investigation team to probe the attack on ED officials, as ordered by a single bench.
It had restrained the state police from proceeding with the investigation in the cases that were registered by them in connection with the attack.
ED officials were attacked when they went to search the premises of Sheikh on January 5 in connection with the alleged ration distribution scam. Three FIRs were filed at Nazat police station in North 24 Parganas district on January 5 - one by an employee of Sheikh against the ED officials, another by the ED against Sheikh and his alleged accomplices, and a suo motu FIR by the police.
Governor asks state govt for report within 72 hours
In the backdrop of the high court's direction, Governor CV Ananda Bose asked the state government to file a report within 72 hours if they fail to arrest Sheikh.
"In the light of the decision of the Calcutta High Court, the prime accused in the Sandeshkhali incidents, Shajahan Shiekh, may be arrested immediately, failing which reasons for the same may be reported within 72 hours," Bose wrote to the state government.
The Governor also asked the state to investigate the alleged incident of a child being thrown away by miscreants in Sandeshkhali and submit a report to his office.
"The veracity of a reported incident of a child being thrown by miscreants may be looked into and if found to be correct, strict action may be taken and report submitted," Bose's letter read.
Commenting on the Calcutta High Court's order, the governor said what the court has said is the last word in this case.
Locals ransack TMC leaders’ properties
Fresh protests also rocked parts of the trouble-torn island on the outskirts of Sunderbans as locals ransacked the properties of local TMC leaders. Armed with sticks, they attacked a few houses in the Bermajur area, venting their fury against TMC leader Shankar Sardar. He was not at home but his family members were beaten up.
Meanwhile, in Sandeshkhali, TMC leader Ajit Maiti was arrested on the charge of land grabbing. He was produced before a court in Basirhat, which sent him to five days in police custody.
BJP targets TMC
Opposition parties have been accusing the TMC of shielding Sheikh, who has been on the run after the attack on ED on January 5.
At an event in New Delhi, Union Minister Smriti Irani said that what happened in Sandeshkhali is beyond the comprehension of any Indian.
"Can you imagine that the women who supported Mamata ji for years are now being abducted from their homes and raped," she alleged. "In Sandeshkhali, the people impacted are not those from the BJP but their own. They came for us first, now they are coming for their own," she added.
State BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya alleged that the TMC was trying to shield Sheikh.
Rejecting the allegation, state Education Minister Bratya Basu said, "If the West Bengal Police can apprehend Saradha Group chief Sudipto Sen from Kashmir, they can certainly arrest Shajahan."
Police stop ISF MLA Siddique from visiting Sandeshkhali
The police on Tuesday (February 27) arrested ISF MLA Nausad Siddique while he was on his way to visit the trouble-torn Sandeshkhali. He was arrested under preventive laws, said an officer.
The district administration has imposed prohibitory orders in sensitive areas of Sandeshkhali primarily to avert any untoward incident there.
"I do not know why they have arrested me. This is several kms away from Sandeshkhali. I was going there to meet the villagers. I did not break any rule or anything," Siddique told reporters.
He was taken to the Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar.
(With agency inputs)