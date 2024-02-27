Sandeshkhali case: Shajahan will be arrested in 7 days, says TMC after HC order

"Thanks to the high court today for clarifying the matter, and allowing the police to take action. Shajahan will be arrested within seven days," he posted on X.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Monday evening (February 26) said that the state’s ruling party does not shield culprits and Shajahan Sheikh would be arrested within seven days.

Ghosh was responding to a direction from the Calcutta High Court earlier the same day to arrest the TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh who has been accused of sexual atrocities and land grab in Sandeshkhali.

HC pulls up state govt

Pulling up the Mamata Banerjee government, a division bench presided by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam said it was surprising to note that "it has taken four years for 42 cases" to mature into charge sheets.

A fresh FIR was also lodged against Shiekh after over 70 complaints were filed against him, officials said.

The high court directed that Sheikh, the Enforcement Directorate, the CBI, the superintendent of police, and the state's home secretary representing the West Bengal government be impleaded as parties in the suo motu matter initiated on the allegations of sexual atrocities on women and the land grab of tribal people.

"Therefore, the said person shall be arrested by the concerned police authorities," the court directed.

TMC welcomes court’s direction

Welcoming the direction, the TMC claimed that previous orders of the court had tied the hands of the police in arresting him.

"It was the Calcutta High Court order that barred investigating the registered FIRs. An arrest is the culmination of an investigation. If a court stays, you cannot even investigate. How can there be an arrest? If you read the previous court order, they stayed the order and posted the matter for hearing on March 6," TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.

No stay on Sheikh’s arrest: HC clarifies

Noting that advocates appearing in the matter submitted that a wrong impression had been created that a stay had been granted by the court on the arrest of Sheikh, the bench said there was no such record. The court said that it issued a stay on February 7 regarding the formation of a joint special investigation team to probe the attack on ED officials, as ordered by a single bench.

It had restrained the state police from proceeding with the investigation in the cases that were registered by them in connection with the attack.

ED officials were attacked when they went to search the premises of Sheikh on January 5 in connection with the alleged ration distribution scam. Three FIRs were filed at Nazat police station in North 24 Parganas district on January 5 - one by an employee of Sheikh against the ED officials, another by the ED against Sheikh and his alleged accomplices, and a suo motu FIR by the police.

Governor asks state govt for report within 72 hours

In the backdrop of the high court's direction, Governor CV Ananda Bose asked the state government to file a report within 72 hours if they fail to arrest Sheikh.

"In the light of the decision of the Calcutta High Court, the prime accused in the Sandeshkhali incidents, Shajahan Shiekh, may be arrested immediately, failing which reasons for the same may be reported within 72 hours," Bose wrote to the state government.

The Governor also asked the state to investigate the alleged incident of a child being thrown away by miscreants in Sandeshkhali and submit a report to his office.

"The veracity of a reported incident of a child being thrown by miscreants may be looked into and if found to be correct, strict action may be taken and report submitted," Bose's letter read.

Commenting on the Calcutta High Court's order, the governor said what the court has said is the last word in this case.