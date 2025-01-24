Mohan Bhagwat's West Bengal mission: Fix growing RSS-BJP rift

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is all set to play a more assertive role in the functioning of the West Bengal BJP, which has been plagued by internecine war between old and new guards.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will pay a 10-day visit to the state from February 7 amidst discontent within the state BJP over diminishing influence of the Sangh in the party.

The Sangh, however, claims that during his stay in Bengal, Bhagwat will purely focus on expanding the RSS’ organisation in the state. He will visit different districts and interact with prominent citizens and social influencers, besides holding meetings with RSS leaders and activists.

Bhagwat and Bengal

In the BJP circles, however, it is an open secret that the sarsanghchalak would play a mediator in the BJP’s internal strife during his stay in West Bengal. No RSS chief in recent history is spending so much time at a stretch in the state, a disgruntled BJP leader pointed out.

He said it was not a mere coincidence that Bhagwat chose to visit the state at a time the BJP is struggling to form organisational committees, resolving infightings.

Frictions in BJP

Many BJP old guards, including RSS pracharak-turned-former state president Dilip Ghosh, are unhappy over the growing influence of Trinamool turncoats like Suvendu Adhikari in the party. Adhikari is the state's opposition leader.

Adhikari was conspicuous by his absence in the party’s crucial organisational workshop organised on Tuesday (January 21) primarily to plan strengthening of its organisations at the grassroots. The BJP’s Bengal in-charges Sunil Bansal and Amit Malviya were present.

Adhikari-versus-Mazumdar

Asked about Adhikari’s nonappearance, BJP state president Sukanta Mazumdar cryptically replied: “He (Adhikari) never attends any organisational meeting. He does not feel comfortable as our meetings continue for hours. He is a busy leader.”

Adhikari has his explanation. “I am aware of my role as a leader of the opposition. I don’t have any organisational responsibility.”

Those who track the BJP are aware that its two top leaders in Bengal are not on the same page ever since the party performed poorly in the parliamentary elections last year.

Adhikari reportedly used his rapport with the BJP central leadership, particularly Home Minister Amit Shah, to play a decisive role in the distribution of party tickets. Of the 42 candidates, at least 30 were handpicked by him, claim BJP insiders.

Election blows

It was at his instance that sitting MP Dilip Ghosh was shunted out of Midnapore constituency to Burdwan-Durgapur, replacing another party veteran, SS Ahluwalia. The Durgapur MP was shifted to Asansol. The tinkering proved costly as both the sitting MPs failed to make a comeback from their respective new turf.

Keshav Bhawan (RSS Headquarters in Bengal) was naturally miffed over the ticket distribution and the growing domination of one man in the party. Even during the electioneering, it was apparent that the Sangh was not putting its full might behind the BJP.

The rift further widened after the results were out, slashing the BJP‘s tally in the state to 12 from 19.

War over presidency

The tussle, according to BJP sources, has even stalled the selection process for new state president.

Incumbent president Mazumdar, groomed in the RSS, has been made a minister in the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. The state unit now awaits a “full-time” president.

The old-timers, who are mostly from the RSS groove, want anointment of one of them to the coveted post. Suvendu’s camp is pushing its own candidate for the top post.

Fudged membership?

The conflict is not only affecting the selection of a new president but also taking a toll on the party organisation.

The BJP has fallen way short of its target of enrolling 1 crore primary members in the state. Now it is struggling to form committees in the state’s around 80,000 by January 25.

“It will be a miracle if we can form committees in at least 50,000 booths,” said a dissident BJP leader.

Muslim areas

The situation is more pathetic in minority-dominated areas where the party is not in the position to form a single booth committee. This reportedly prompted Bansal to tell the party leaders in Tuesday’s meeting to try and form the committees leaving aside the minority areas.

“How could we form the committees in almost all minority-dominated booths during the presidency of Dilip Ghosh? This situation is due to the inefficiency of the current state leadership,” said Samsur Rahman, a former vice president of the state Minority Morcha of the BJP.

Rahman earlier this month alleged, in an email sent to party national president JP Nadda, that the current state leadership was fudging the membership figure, “hoodwinking” Bansal.

Bangladesh shadow over Bengal

The RSS, the BJP’s ideological fountainhead, believes that the recent incidents of atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh have created a favourable ground for Hindutva politics in Bengal and that the BJP could benefit from it.

Bhagwat does not want to let the opportunity go, a BJP old guard said, and for that he is willing to walk the extra mile.